Horoscopes for the week of May 19

Horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Morgan is a light worker, mystic, intuit, reiki healer, energy clearer, and an Akashic record reader. She believes she was brought here to spread light and raise the collective consciousness.

Gemini (5/21-6/20)

Your words are often very direct and to the point. You will need to soften your communication this week with a sensitive person in your life. This may take a little practice for you, as it is not your normal approach, this will make your words more charming and magnetic. You have been struggling to take control over a particular area of your life in past weeks, you will find a shift this week that creates forward momentum. Continue to be innovative, you don’t give yourself enough credit in your creative abilities.

Cancer (6/21-7/22)

With some dedicated focus and hard work you will be able to make progress in your financial relationship. A level of financial security that you have dreamed of is attainable, and by putting in some work it will give you a glimpse of what that looks and feels like. If you are single, a new romance could be blooming soon, begin manifesting the kind of person you want to walk into your life. Attached, you will find more quality time to spend with your partner, use it to have fun and try something new.

Leo (7/23-8/22)

You tend to jump into things with haste, this week will be a great week to negotiate new contracts in your life, but carefully navigate them before committing. Your intuition is on high this week, make sure to back up your emotion with facts before moving forward. A gleeful conversation with someone close to you could lead to a more serious nature, allow it, it will strengthen your bond.

Virgo (8/23-9/22)

Take time to be proud of yourself and your achievements this week. Boost your confidence and give yourself the recognition you deserve. See yourself the way the world sees you, take pride in who you are and the ways you impress others. Now is the time for submitting applications or asking for favors, positive momentum is on your side and you are likely to be granted your desires.

Libra (9/23-10/22)

Your natural style of diplomacy and understanding a wide range of humans will put you in the position of mediator this week. You understand people on a deeper level and this will allow you to navigate the conversation, producing a successful outcome for all parties. Seek out new opportunities to learn this week, find a free course online and expand your mind in new ways.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

Someone may try to charm you in a negotiation this week, be on guard and keep your best interests at heart. A dilemma will test your strength this week, stand strong and you will come out on top. You will want to tackle your entire to-do list this week, but don’t spread yourself too thin. Choose the top priorities and dedicate yourself to them fully.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)

Due to your competitive nature you may find it challenging to work in a group effort this week. You can also be very flexible, so remember to work as a team and make your goal what is best for the greatest good. You have been putting off some projects in the house recently, you view it as dreadful and keep postponing it. Take the time to organize and complete the project, it will make you feel much more settled.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19)

Your energy is a bit frantic this week, keep that in mind when it comes to making any decisions. This will allow you to avoid simple mistakes. Your dreams will be very vivid this week, you are either working through something stressful or receiving knowledge. Pay attention to your dreams and write them down. A secret revealed to you will bring out your compassionate side, allowing you to have more empathy toward those around you.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18)

Just as the butterfly emerges from the cocoon, you are evolving into a greater version of yourself this week. Glimpses or your history will bring great revelation and enlightenment to this transformation. You will see great spiritual growth this week, stay focused on what is best for you and your purpose.

Pisces (2/19-3/20)

You possess great influence over a young person in your life, they look up to you with such admiralty. As their mentor, guide them in a way that allows them to find their own path. You will be important in their soul journey. Spend time around those that are happy and uplifting, you often absorb the energy of those around you so be aware of removing negative energy.

Aries (3/21-4/19)

Your ability to communicate effectively and express yourself fully will be highlighted this week. If you have been wanting to say something, now is the time. A change in your home environment is on the horizon, it will be uplifting and positive to your living space. An opportunity to connect to a new online community will arise, this could be a great place to network and open up resources.

Taurus (4/20-5/20)

With each day this week the positive energy will continue to flow in. This will have you feeling good, making your personality more magnetic. This will open you up to attracting new friendship or business ventures as people will be naturally drawn to this energetic magnetism you have. A stressful decision may present itself midweek, approach it calmly and you will know the right way to go.

