Barbie Gervais and a horse named Mango at Spirit Ridge Equestrian Ranch, where she offers equine therapy. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Barbie Gervais and a horse named Mango at Spirit Ridge Equestrian Ranch, where she offers equine therapy. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Horse therapy in Kelowna gets people out of a clinic and into the outdoors

Equine Spirit Therapy and Learning is run out of Spirit Ridge Equestrian Ranch in Kelowna

Equine Spirit Therapy and Learning is an oasis of calm and healing energy tucked into Glenmore’s hills in the north end of Kelowna.

The program, run by Barbie Gervais out of Spirit Ridge Equestrian Ranch, provides people with the opportunity to work with horses, and other animals for the purpose of healing.

“Horses have a unique ability to mirror our thoughts and feelings,” said Gervais.

As a facilitator, Gervais works with people to feel comfortable around the animals and helps her clients to realize the changes and insights that they are experiencing.

She works with both children and adults, including those who live with physical and mental disabilities and mental illness.

“Equine-assisted learning is predominantly a non-verbal communication or therapy.”

By helping people to interact with their chosen horses at their own pace, Gervais said that her clients are able to open up emotionally in ways that they are often unable to achieve in a traditional office setting.

Being around animals can be beneficial for those who are non-verbal or selectively verbal, since animals are able to communicate and understand people without words.

The equine therapy sessions are offered privately and in group settings. People typically do not ride the horses during their session, but instead brush, pat and interact with the animals.

Gervais realized her ability to help bridge the gap between human and horse emotional connections after she was asked to look after a friend’s ranch. Since that experience began to she rescue horses and came to realize that her gift of facilitating communication and healing was something that people desired.

In addition to equine therapy, Gervais also runs a program called Little Farmers, where children learn to care for animals including pigs, chickens, goats, rabbits and ducks, and tend to a garden.

For more information on the programs available visit equinespirittherapy.com or contact Gervais at therapy@equinespirittherapy.com or (250)575-2612.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AnimalsCity of Kelownahorsemental health

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon child uncovers third golden Valley Vonka ticket – two left
Next story
Sweet 16: B.C. dog gives birth to huge litter of puppies

Just Posted

Jennifer Ocker (@hillclimb_queen) racing up Knox Mountain on her way to the win in 2022. (Tyler Adair/@theoklife)
Drivers racing for top of podium at Knox Mountain Hill Climb

Drone footage from TSD members showcase the impact of flood waters on the creek bed. (Contributed)
FLOOD WATCH: Creeks stable on Okanagan Band, evacuations remain in place

Conceptual rendering showing Kelowna Community Campus facility, replacement for Parkinson Recreation Centre. (City of Kelowna)
Replacement for Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre to cost $180M

Six players in total from two different Okanagan hockey academies were taken in the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 11. (@thewhl/Twitter)
6 players from Okanagan academies taken in 1st round of WHL draft

Pop-up banner image