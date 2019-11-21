This White Rock home would run you $1.3 million, the benchmark price for a home in the city. (Zoocasa)

It could take you 218 years to save up for a house in this B.C. city

It would take 27 years in the most affordable city in the Lower Mainland

Are you saving up for a house? Well, better prepare yourself because you could be on a budget for more than 200 years.

That not-so-great news comes from real estate firm Zoocasa, which looked at how long a median income household would take to save up for a new home, based on saving 20 per cent of their salary.

The firm found that in Vancouver’s West End, a median income household of $65,327, it would take 218 years to afford a whopping $2.9 million benchmark price detached home.

West Vancouver was the second least affordable area, with a median income of $89,808 and a timespan of 134 years before they could afford to buy a $2.5 million detached home.

READ MORE: The priciest home for sale in Canada is a $38M Vancouver penthouse

On the other end of the scale, a Maple Ridge household with a median income of $86,178 would only need to wait 27 years before they could afford a $804,200 detached home.

In Surrey, the fastest growing city in the Lower Mainland, a median household income of $77,494 and benchmark detached home price of $979,767 would leave a family waiting 46 years to afford the place.

In the more affluent , but also much more expensive South Surrey and White Rock region, a $80,430 median income would entail saving up for 67 years before being able to buy a $1.3 million home.

This is how long it will take you to save up for a detached home in these Lower Mainland cities. (Zoocasa)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morning Start: Can pictures of cute animals help boost your focus?

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan hosts free nalaxone, overdose prevention program

The training and education workshop will be Nov. 25 at UBCO

Kelowna Rockets stay hot with 4-1 victory over Victoria

Kelowna picks up second win in a row in dominate Wednesday night performance

Kelowna Paralympian named to Canadian Hall of Fame

Garett Hickling was enshrined last weekend in Vancouver

Kelowna autism program to end due to lack of funding

The program will cease operations on Dec. 20

New book helps to preserve Okanagan First Nation’s language

Okanagan Nation interdiscplinary artist Billie Kruger launched a new book called “Blue Coyote”

VIDEO: UBC exchange students offered $1,000 to help with leaving Hong Kong

The university said 31 of its students were attending four universities in Hong Kong

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

It could take you 218 years to save up for a house in this B.C. city

It would take 27 years in the most affordable city in the Lower Mainland

NeighbourLink Summerland coordinates Christmas dinner matchup

This Christmas will be sixth annual community event

Princeton council votes to open parts of KVR to motorized vehicles

Sections of the KRV trail through Princeton will be opened next year… Continue reading

Beat the winter blahs with Ancora harmonies

Wintersongs Friday, Nov. 22 in Vernon and Saturday, Nov. 23 in Salmon Arm

New CP Rail tracks needed before building Salmon Arm underpass

‘Pretty big area’ of downtown to be affected by construction

Armstrong cannabis producer sells out of first batch

Initial batch tested at 22.6 per cent THC levels

Salmon Arm Tim Hortons intersection bumped from traffic circle plan

Traffic circles still planned for two city intersections with four-way stops

Most Read