Kelowna Curling Club is hosting a dinner and comedy event for NYE

The Kelowna Curling Club is hosting a comedy and dinner event on New Year’s Eve.

Train Wreck Comedy is hosting a three-course dinner and professional comedy show to ring in 2022 at the Kelowna Curling Club on Friday, Dec. 31.

“We are so excited to be able to provide people with a one-stop New Year’s Eve party with one of the best and cleanest comedians working today, Big Daddy Tazz,” says Rob Balsdon of Train Wreck Comedy.

Big Daddy Tazz is known for his clean comedy and has over a decade and a half of experience working at fundraisers, corporate events, festivals, and on television.

Tickets are on sale now for $80 each and can be purchased online at trainwreckcomedy.com.

