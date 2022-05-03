May 3, 1986: Princess Diana visits Kelowna

The royal couple arrived just days before Expo ‘86

On this day, 36 years ago Princess Diana and Prince Charles visited Kelowna a few days before Expo ‘86.

The royal couple drove through town on May 3, 1986, in a cavalcade before proceeding to City Park, where they walked around the City Park Oval to meet attendees before being introduced to the crowd by Mayor Walter Gray.

Although brief, the visit touched many Kelowna residents, as the royal family coming to the city was quite the occasion. The event featured music and dancing from local organizations.

The pair attracted an estimated 25,000 people.

The most recent royal visit was in September 2016, when Prince William, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and their children visited Kelowna as part of their eight-day trip across B.C and the Yukon.

Did you see Princess Di in 1986?

