Meet Clarence the Pigeon Dove, South Okanagan city has a new “community pet”

Clarence the Pigeon Dove is Penticton’s newest “community pet”, with this friendly bird taking any opportunity to make new friends and get a snack somewhere in the city. Residents can follow Clarence’s journey on his Facebook page. (Photo from Facebook)

A pigeon dove is quickly becoming Facebook famous in Penticton – yes, you read that right.

Dubbed Clarence the Pigeon Dove, this friendly bird seems to enjoy popping into people’s backyards or other parts of their property for a visit, and possibly a snack and some water. All those who have encountered him have been shocked by his comfortability with humans and his overall timidness, leading them to wonder if he is perhaps a lost pet.

Penticton resident Gunnar Fulton, who named Clarence, seems to have the most experience with this popular bird and started a Facebook page for people in the Penticton area to catalog their encounters with him. The Clarence the Pigeon Dove Facebook page has over 148 people following it just two days after the page was set up.

“Clarence is the friendliest bird, paid us a visit about a week ago,” writes Shelly Cazes on a Facebook post about Clarence by another user questioning if someone had lost their pet bird.

“Oh that’s just Clarence, he’s not a pet. He’s just friendly, glad to see he’s okay [because I] haven’t seen him the last two days,” responded Fulton on the post.

One Facebook user joked that hopefully this sociable bird won’t run into another “community pet,” Chester the cat, who also likes to wonder the area looking for friends.

According to his Facebook page, Clarence the Pigeon Dove will “come right to you and either fly in your hand or on top of your head” and, perhaps most importantly, “no, he won’t poop on you.”

