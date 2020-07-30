(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: A summer season on Uranus lasts 42 years

Your morning start for Thursday, July 30, 2020

Be sure to find ways to cool off this Thursday; a heat warning is still in effect for the Okanagan Valley with high temperatures expected to continue through Friday. Drink plenty of water – even before you think you need it!

Fun Fact of the day:

Some of us may already be awaiting the end of summer amid times of extreme heat. If that’s you, just be glad our summer season isn’t as long as the one on the planet Uranus! However, as the seventh planet from the sun at a distance of 2.871 billion km, summer on the gaseous planet is still incredibly frigid. And once it’s over, the planet with only two seasons enters 42 years of winter…

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Beginning today (July 30), Interior Health is changing the way it’s reporting cases of COVID-19 in the Kelowna area. The health authority will now be reporting the number of cases occurring across Kelowna. Before today, Interior Health defined the number of cases associated to the “Kelowna cluster” as connected directly to specific events and businesses downtown in early July and over the Canada Day holiday.

Video of the day:

With comet NEOWISE still fresh in our minds, here’s a fantastic look at a meteor sailing over New Mexico on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

