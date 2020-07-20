(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Antarctica is considered a desert

Your morning start for Monday, July 20, 2020

Good morning, the forecast is nothing short of spectacular today.

Fun Fact of the day: Antarctica is considered a desert

Despite its thick ice, Antarctica is classified as a desert because so little moisture falls from the sky. The inner regions of the continent receive an average of 2 inches (50 millimeters) of precipitation—primarily in the form of snow—each year. More rain falls in the Sahara desert.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Lockdown fatigue, ‘invincibility’ causing more COVID-19 infections in young people

More young people are being infected with COVID-19, creating the potential for a severe outbreak, scientists warn.

They say the change in demographics could be attributed to lockdown fatigue, increased testing or feelings of invincibility.

Brett Snider, a water resources PhD student at the University of Guelph, first noticed a higher number of infections in the under 20 and 20-29 age groups in the Toronto and Peel regions in May.

Video of the day:

On this day in history, America’s Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.

READ MORE:‘It’s still surreal’: Authorities look for cause of deadly Alberta glacier bus crash

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Environment Canada weather

Most Read