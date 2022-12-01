Morning Start: California as a country

Your morning start for Thursday, Dec. 1

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Thursday started!

Fun Fact: If California was its own country, it would be the fifth wealthiest country in the world.

On this day

In 1913, Ford Motor Company makes the world’s first assembly line, creating the Model T.

In 1931, the Ottawa Branch of the Royal Mint begins operation under the name Royal Canadian Mint.

In 1953, the first edition of Playboy is released with actress Marilyn Monroe as the centrefold.

In 1955, Rosa Parks is arrested for refusing to move to the back of the bus.

In 1959, the first colour photo of the Earth is taken.

In 1988, the world’s first AIDS Day happens to raise awareness for the epidemic.

In 1996, Wayne Gretzky becomes the first and only player to reach 3,000 points in the NHL.

In 2019, the earliest traceable patient is confirmed to have COVID-19.

National holidays

Today is World AIDS Day, National Women Support Women Day, Eat a Red Apple Day, Day Without Art Day, National Christmas Lights Day, National Cookie Cutter Day, National Peppermint Bark Day, and National Package Protection Day.

It’s also a new month! December is Month of Giving, National Cat Lovers Month, National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, National Tie Month, National Volunteer Month, National Write a Business Plan Month, Universal Human Rights Month, and Worldwide Food Service Safety Month.

In case you missed it

Look out for white, light pink powder: Drug alert in Kelowna and Vernon. Learn more here.

Kelowna city councillor apologizes for ‘inappropriate comment’ made at public hearing. Learn more here.

Cristall wins the battle, Bedard wins the war as Kelowna Rockets fall in front of sold-out crowd. Learn more here.

Trending

Are you excited for the Super Mario movie?!

BREAKING: The new trailer for THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE starring Chris Pratt as Mario has been released Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/jxnUAFhGYF — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) November 29, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Zoe Kravitz (34), singer/actress Janelle Monae (37), singer Vance Joy (35), comedian Sarah Silverman (52), singer/actress Bette Midler (77), comedian Richard Pryor (would’ve been 82), and MLB Hall of Famer and Maple Ridge native Larry Walker (66).

Have a wonderful Thursday everyone!

