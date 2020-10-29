Morning Start: Cats bring humans “presents” because they think we can’t hunt for ourselves

Good morning! Today’s forecast in Kelowna is 11 degrees and clear skies.

Fun Fact of the day: Cats bring humans “presents” because they think we can’t hunt for ourselves

Your cat has your best interest in mind when she brings you that dead mouse. No, really—it’s true! “In the wild, cat mothers teach their young how to eat their food by bringing home dead or injured prey,” according to Live Science. “Domestic cats are no different. But in this modern age of spayed domestic cats, many female felines have no young to whom they need to pass on their hunting wisdom. By leaving a dead animal on the back porch, your cat is acting out its natural role.”

In case you missed it: Accused Kelowna hamster killer facing new charge for publishing video online

A Kelowna man accused of killing and torturing three hamsters is facing a new charge for allegedly posting a video of the act online.

Leighton Labute, 21, was initially facing six charges, but according to the BC Prosecution Service those have now been consolidated to two — one for killing “one or more hamsters” and another for causing them unnecessary pain or suffering in May 2019.

The Crown approved a new charge against Labute, adding a count of publishing obscene material, as he allegedly posted the video to Reddit in May 2020.

“The funny thing about Reddit, it forces people to watch the things you do and ruins their day,” a Twitter account believed to be tied to Labute posted on May 4, 2020.

A video on a YouTube account bearing Labute’s name, dated May 14, 2019, shows a man playing with three hamsters. In the video, the man states he bought the hamsters recently. The description of the video simply reads, “pin stabbed, drowned, microwaved,” though no such content is shown.

Song of the Day: Violent Soho – Slow Down Sonic

Video of the day:

In other news, 104yrs-old Ruth Rosner just voted in what she says is the most important election of her lifetime and it’s a MOOD ! #VoteHimOut #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica #Vote #VoteBidenHarrisToEndThisNightmare @WaterDean pic.twitter.com/P7NJ5JnFyX — AMarie (@AMarie39755365) October 29, 2020

