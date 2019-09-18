(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning start: Did you know Mary never actually had a little lamb?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

A break from the rain is on its way! For a little while at least…

Fun Fact of the day:

The famous nursery rhyme ‘Mary had a little lamb’ is based on a true story.

The story revolves around Mary Elizabeth Sawyer, a woman born in 1806 on a farm in Sterling, Mass. In 1815, Mary was 9-years-old. She was helping her father with farm chores when they discovered a sickly newborn lamb in the sheep pen that had been abandoned by its mother. Despite protests from her father, Mary was eventually allowed to keep it and the two formed a bond, the lamb even followed Mary to school one day. This event inspired a classmate to write a poem which eventually became the rhyme we all know today. Is it stuck in your head yet?

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and rain is expected for Wednesday, Sept. 18. Days following offer a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 21 degrees.

Kelowna:

Vernon:

Penticton:

Salmon Arm:

Video of the day:

Have you ever wondered how food commercials make their products look so good? Well, in some cases it is by filming inedible food and in others, it is using a lot of camera trickery. Check out this behind the scenes demonstration of how a burger commercial is made to look so satisfying.

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Curtis Sagmoen pleaded not guilty to five charges on Sept. 9, including uttering threats, careless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, concealing his face and possession of a controlled substance.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Most Read