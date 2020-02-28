(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Do you know that IKEA actually stands for something?

Your morning start for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Most know the furniture and home accessories company by the confusion sometimes surrounding the assembly of their products, but did you know IKEA actually stands for something?

Fun Fact of the day: IKEA stands for the company’s founder

IKEA’s founder, Ingvar Kamprad, grew up in a Swedish farm called Elmtaryd near the village of Agunnaryd. Kamprad founded the company in 1943 at just 17-years-old.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

An Alberta woman says she has complained to the RCMP about a decal bearing an energy services company’s logo below a cartoon depicting what appears to be the sexual assault of 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Video of the day:

Check out this super satisfying video of what happens when a water droplet falls on a sharp point!

Read more: Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers

Read more: Revelstoke mother and daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Malindi Elmore: Shattering national running records at 39

She recently shattered the Canadian women’s marathon record at the Houston Marathon in January

Altitunes Festival in Kelowna unveils its full lineup

The Arkells, Dear Rouge, Andrew Judah and more will take the stage Apr. 4

Tracy Gray: From business to politics

She was the first female MP elected to represent Kelowna-Lake Country in 2019

Vees have a short-handed romp over visiting West Kelowna Warriors

The Penticton Vees scored three short-handed goals to take a 1-0 series lead over West Kelowna

Kelowna production takes ‘The Walk’ to explore sex trafficking

The goal is to get people thinking about the situation, according to the playwright

Fashion Fridays: Tammy’s big makeover

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Salmon Arm family has unique tie to original Stanley Cup

Shuswap residents will have opportunity to view iconic trophy on March 7.

Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Pickton was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of six women

Ryan nets hat trick in return as Senators beat Canucks 5-2

Ottawa winger received assistance for admitted alcohol problem

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers

Neither party speaking on the groundwork laid for tomorrow’s talks

Couple in crash on Highway 1 mistake Shuswap for Lower Mainland

Chase RCMP report Mercedes Benz collides with transport truck

MPs to examine privacy implications of facial-recognition technology used by RCMP

The MPs will look at how the technology affects the privacy, security and safety of children

Dates back to 2009: Calgary police lay charges in fraud involving semi-trucks

Three people from Calgary are facing charges that include fraud over $5,000

