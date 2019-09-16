(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Do you know who first played the Joker?

Your morning start for Monday, September 16.

Get ready for more rain and dreary overcast this week as fall fast approaches.

Fun Fact of the day

Who was the original Joker?

The Joker has been Batman’s adversary in live-action and animated incarnations first appearing in the 1960s Batman television series, played by Cesar Romero and in film by Jack Nicholson in 1989’s Batman. Heath Ledger would later play the role in 2008’s The Dark Knight, earning Ledger a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor).

Joaquin Phoenix stars in the latest adaption of the “Joker” set to come out on Oct. 4. 2019.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI)

World champion snowmobile racer seeks public's help after dirt bikes were stolen in Penticton.

Video of the day:

This artist painted a soccer legend by using a cleat attached to his foot.

