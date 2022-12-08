(@GWR/Twitter)

Morning Start: Eating an airplane

Your morning start for Thursday, Dec. 8

Good morning Okanagan and happy Thursday! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Do you know who Michel Lotito is? He was a French entertainer who become famous because of his ability to consume indigestible objects.

Lotito was born with an eating disorder known as pica, which is where you crave objects to eat that aren’t food. Because of his intestines and thick stomach lining, he was able to eat glass, metal, and rubber. Lotito would also cut up pieces of objects like bicycles, televisions, and shopping carts. His most impressive feat was when he ate an airplane. He ate a Cessna 150 in two years.

On this day

In 1940, in the first NFL title game on national radio, the Chicago Bears beat Washington 73-0.

In 1941, the United States enter World War II.

In 1980, John Lennon is shot and killed at 40.

In 1987, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Ron Hextall becomes the first goalie to score a goal.

In 2011, NBA and the players union reach agreement, ending a 161-day lockout.

In 2019, rapper Juice WRLD dies at 19.

National holidays

Today is National Blue Collar Day, National Brownie Day, National Health Savings Account Day, and Pretend to be a Time Traveler Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is charged with sexual assault. Learn more here.

RCMP release photo of man who allegedly robbed Osoyoos bank in broad daylight. Learn more here.

North Okanagan RCMP discover open liquor, unregistered vehicle in suspected impaired. Learn more here.

Trending

This kid is fascinated with this garbage truck.

@evelynncollier Another fun Friday morning thanks to Mr. Juan! #fridaymorning #trashpickupday #ditl #toddlerthingstodo #toddlermama ♬ Send Me on My Way – Vibe Street

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Nicki Minaj (40), country singer Sam Hunt (38), singer Jim Morrison (would’ve been 79), and actor/singer Sammy Davis Jr. (would’ve been 97).

