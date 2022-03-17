Morning Start: Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Your morning start for Thursday, March 17

Good morning, happy Thursday and happy St. Patrick’s Day!

via GIPHY

Fun Fact: St. Patrick wasn’t born in Ireland! His parents were Roman and he was from Scotland.

Also, St. Patrick’s Day was originally a dry holiday! It’s a national holiday in Ireland and until the 1970s, pubs were also closed.

On this day

In 1756, the first St. Patrick’s Day celebration takes place.

In 1905, Albert Einstein finishes paper detailing Quantum Theory of Light.

In 1930, construction begins on the Empire State Building in New York.

In 1995, the first chickenpox vaccine is approved.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Close the Gap Day, and National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Emergency presence at Mt. Boucharie School in West Kelowna. Learn more here.

Okanagan Spirits donating March vodka sale proceeds to Ukraine effort. Learn more here.

Central Okanagan trustees back off COVID vaccine mandate. Learn more here.

Trending

This is how bad gas prices are right now…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Rob Lowe (58), actor Kurt Russell (71), actor John Boyega (30), musician Hozier (32), and sports reporter Tracy Wolfson (47).

via GIPHY

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan