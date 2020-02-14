Morning Start: Happy Valentine’s Day

There’s something about Valentine’s Day that brings out romance. (file photo)

Kelowna is heading into a long weekend for most, and Valentine’s Day will be a good way to start off the weekend whether it’s with the significant other, family, a new flame or even if it’s a flying solo kind of weekend.

Fun Fact of the Day:

Saint Valentine’s Day originated as a Western Christian Feast honoring early saints named Valentinus. It has become recognized as a commercial celebration of romance in many places of the world.

According to the tradition, Saint Valentine was imprisoned for secretly marrying couples and also restored the sight of his love Julia. Before Valentine’s execution on Feb. 14 (somewhere between 269 to 271 AD), he wrote a love letter to Julia and signed it “from your Valentine.”

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A group of businesses in Kelowna’s Pandosy neighbourhood continue to have issues with the property owner after heating and flooding problems persist. Read more here.

READ MORE: Valentine’s Day rooted in Pagan, Roman and Christian traditions

