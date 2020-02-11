(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Human bodies can move for more than a year after death

Your morning star for Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Enjoy the sunshine while you can…

Fun Fact of the day:

According to research findings from the Australian Facility for Taphonomic Experimental Research., corpses can move for more than one year after death. A researcher named Alyson Wilson explained that the arms of corpses were significantly moving, so that arms started off down beside the body ended up out to the side of the body.

The research team believes the movement is caused by the body’s ligaments drying out, shrinking, and contracting.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): Wet’suwet’en against Coastal GasLink

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en. Read more here.

Video of the day: Ready for school!

Cutest boy ever…

ALSO READ: Transportation survey results ‘disappointing’: Kelowna Mayor

Transportation survey results ‘disappointing’: Kelowna Mayor

‘We aren’t going to be able to convince or bring everyone along for the ride,’ said Mayor Colin Basran

Kelowna bus driver allegedly caught drinking and driving

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

Interior Health rolling out take-home fentanyl detecting test strips for drugs

In Penticton, the strips will be available from the SOWINS mobile drug testing

City of Kelowna to spend over $1 million upgrading streetlights to LED

City says costs will be recuperated within eight years through savings on energy and maintenance

Iconic comedian set to perform in Kelowna

Graham Clark is set to perform in city on Feb. 28 and 29

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

Second plane carrying evacuees from Wuhan arrives at CFB Trenton in Ontario

The virus has killed 1,016 people among 42,638 confirmed cases in mainland China

Former Canucks Daniel, Henrik Sedin have no regrets over retirement decision

Henrik’s No. 33 and Daniel’s No. 22 will be raised to the rafters at Rogers Arena Wednesday night

‘People are starting to wake up’: Pipeline protesters expect long-term change

Some say public opinion has shifted toward support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

B.C. man who returned from teaching in Wuhan not sure when he can go back

Marc Savard left Wuhan just as the outbreak began, and now he can’t go back

Rookie sensation Hughes has 3 points as Canucks pound Predators 6-2

Vancouver opens ‘Sedin Week’ with a victory

Summerland lifeguards honoured for heroic efforts

Three lifeguards assisted to help patron at Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre

Canadian consumer, business insolvency filings grew by 9% in 2019: report

More than 97 per cent of insolvency filings were by consumers

