Morning Start: Jersey numbers in college basketball

Fun Fact: In college basketball, players are not allowed to wear the numbers 6, 7, 8, or 9 or any other number involving those numbers (ex. 16, 26, etc.). This is a rule because the digits require two hands to sign, which can complicate things for the referees.

On this day

In 1909, the Queensboro Bridge linking Queens and Manhattan opens in New York.

In 1981, U.S. President Ronald Reagan is shot and wounded in an assassination attempt.

In 2001, at 15 years and 9 months old, U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps breaks the world record for the 200-metre butterfly.

In 2013, North Korea declared war on South Korea.

National holidays

Today is Take a Walk in the Park Day, World Bipolar Day, National Virtual Vacation Day, National Pencil Day, National Turkey Neck Soup Day, National I Am in Control Day, and Little Red Wagon Day.

Alberta pair face serious charges for scary Penticton incident that led to West Kelowna arrests

Kelowna goaltender suspended for rest of SJHL season after refusing breath screening

Vernon family grieving sudden loss of young father

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Celine Dion (55), country singer Thomas Rhett (33), singer Eric Clapton (78), soccer star Sergio Ramos (37), TV host Piers Morgan (58), actor Mark Consuelos (52), NFL star Richard Sherman (35), singer Tracy Chapman (59), singer Norah Jones (44), rapper MC Hammer (60), actor Paul Reiser (67), and MLB star Alex Bregman (29).

