Kelowna Fire Department (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Kelowna Fire Department (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Morning Start: Kelowna’s fire department switches shifts every year

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 6

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Friday started!

Fun Fact: In Kelowna, the fire departments switch their home station every year to ensure staff get full knowledge of the geography of Kelowna. Also, different stations have different equipment.

On this day

In 1919, Theodore Roosevelt dies at 60.

In 1973, ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ premieres.

In 1975, game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’ debuts.

In 1994, US figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is attacked by fellow skater Tonya Harding’s bodyguard.

In 2021, an insurrection was held at the United States Capitol.

National holidays

Today is Apple Tree Day, National Bean Day, National Cover Up Day, National Shortbread Day, National Take a Poet to Lunch Day, and National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna MLA called out for promoting transphobic content on social media. Learn more here.

Less demand, more options give hope to Okanagan housing market. Learn more here.

‘It’s like you’re drowning in snow’: Teen saves father who fell into tree well at Vernon ski resort. Learn more here.

Trending

I’ve watched this a million times and I still don’t understand…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Rowan Atkinson (68), actor Norman Reedus (54), model Irina Shayk (37), actor Eddie Redmayne (41), and actress Kate McKinnon (39).

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria named the world’s 10th-friendliest city by prestigious travel magazine

Just Posted

Kelowna Fire Department (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Morning Start: Kelowna’s fire department switches shifts every year

Barn Owl Brewing is looking for support from the City of Kelowna for a liquor licence application to the province. (Barn Owl Brewing/Facebook)
Bernard apartments, Barn Owl Brewing on Kelowna council public hearing agenda

The Kelowna housing market went up 14 per cent according to the 2023 BC Assessment. (@khzny/Twitter)
Less demand, more options give hope to Okanagan housing market

Approximately 30 trees have been illegally cut at Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country. (Taylor Conlin/Facebook)
Two men arrested after 30 trees illegally cut in Lake Country park