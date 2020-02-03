(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Mahomes makes history in Chiefs Superbowl victory

Your morning start for Monday, February 3rd, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs captured the 54th Superbowl on Sunday night, defeating the San Fransisco 49ers by a score of 31-20.

Fun Fact of the day:

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes made history when he was named the MVP of Superbowl 54 after leading his team to a 31-20 comeback win on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

After struggling throughout much of the game while giving up two interceptions and falling behind 20-10 after three quarters, the quarterback ramped things up in the fourth, throwing two clutch touchdown passes that would eventually seal the win.

Mahomes finished the game 26-for-42 for 286 passing yards and two touchdown passes, also adding 29 rushing yards.

He becomes the youngest quarterback in history to be named the Superbowl MVP.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Expect mild winter weather this week and some possible flurries.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Residents of a Vernon neighborhood were evacuated Feb. 1 after a small mudslide threatened their homes.

Video of the day:

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s half-time show at the Superbowl got the crowd on their feet.

READ MORE:Firefighters and paramedics rush to Salmon Arm property

