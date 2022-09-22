Morning Start: More card combinations than atoms

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Thursday started!
Fun Fact: There are more combinations of how to arrange a deck of cards than there are atoms on Earth.
On this day
In 1982, ‘Family Ties’ premieres.
In 1987, ‘Full House’ premieres.
In 1994, ‘Friends’ premieres.
In 2015, Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra dies at 90.
National holidays
Today is the Fall Equinox, Car Free Day, Dear Dairy Day, National Ice Cream Cone Day, National Girls’ Night In Day, National Elephant Appreciation Day, National Singles Day, National White Chocolate Day, National Legwear Day, and Chainmail Day.
Weather forecast from Environment Canada
In Kelowna
In Penticton
In Revelstoke
In Salmon Arm
In Vernon
In case you missed it
Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets. Learn more here.
Missing in Action: Penticton Vees without mascot ahead of season opener. Learn more here.
Police search for answers after man found with severe burns in Vernon. Learn more here.
Trending
Are you a Ted Lasso fan? Cause now you can play with AFC Richmond!
I've got goosebumps. Seein’ my guys in CGI is so weird. Except Roy for some reason. pic.twitter.com/YqPuvw2jHK
— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 21, 2022
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Tom Felton (35), singer Joan Jett (64), and actress Bonnie Hunt (61).
Have a great Thursday everyone!
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
