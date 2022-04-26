Morning Start: Red Lobster’s crab leg disaster

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 26

Fun Fact: In 2003, over three months, Red Lobster lost $3.3 million after an all-you-can-eat crab promotion because the company underestimated how many crab legs people would eat.

On this day

In 1912, the first home run is hit at Fenway Park in Boston.

In 1982, singer Rod Stewart is mugged on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

In 1983, the Baltimore Colts select quarterback John Elway first overall in the NFL draft.

In 1986, the world’s worst nuclear disaster: the fourth reactor at Chornobyl explodes, sending active radiation across most of Western Europe.

In 1993, NBC announces Conan O’Brien will replace David Letterman on ‘Late Night’.

In 1995, the MLB season begins after a strike.

In 2018, comedian Bill Cosby is found guilty of sexual assault.

According to National Today, today is Get Organized Day, National Pretzel Day, and National Help a Horse Day.

The B.C. Coroners Service has reopened the investigation into the death of Arlene Westervelt in Okanagan Lake. Read more here.

RCMP dogs are receiving their emergency training in Kelowna. Read more here.

Princeton has been named one of four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville contest. Read more here.

