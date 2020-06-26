Morning Start: The first video ever uploaded to YouTube

Expect a sunny start to the day followed by some afternoon showers in the Okanagan. For parts of the Shuswap, watch for afternoon thunderstorms!

Fun Fact of the day: YouTube’s first

Uploaded on April 23, 2005, it’s the video that started it all.

YouTube’s first ever video was uploaded by Jawed Karim, the company’s co-founder. Karim is featured in the 18-second clip entitled ‘Me at the zoo,’ shot by a high school friend at the San Diego Zoo.

Karim doesn’t say much in the video standing in front of the elephants, other than tell us “the cool thing about these guys.”

The coolest thing about the video itself is what followed it. The video has since eclipsed 100 million views, and its platform’s dollar value is in the tens of billions.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

B.C. has extended how long companies can temporarily lay off workers due to the pandemic, Labour Minister Harry Bains announced in a news release Thursday, June 25. The layoff period was extended to 24 weeks, up from the 16 weeks that was declared in early May.

B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/BQuUtpqIhF — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) June 25, 2020

Video of the day:

This turkey picked a great place to show off his good looks…

This handsome turkey showing off his feathers will make your day! 😍🦃😍 RT if you agree that ALL animals deserve kindness and respect! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/BCZ8Iuzm5g — John Oberg (@JohnOberg) June 21, 2020

READ MORE: Summerland resident marks 105th birthday

Brendan Shykora

Environment Canada weather