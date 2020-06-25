(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The most fireproof capital city in the world

Your morning start for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Prepare for a warm one; highs around 30 C are expected in the region today.

Fun Fact of the day: Most fireproof capital city

British Columbians are no strangers to forest fires, and as wildfire season approaches it might be tempting to wonder where in the world you’re least likely to encounter one. Look no further than La Paz, Bolivia.

No, the city hasn’t built the world’s most expansive fire department or erected some sort of “fire wall.” Rather because it sits close to 12,000 feet above sea level. The city’s high altitude (highest of any capital city) reduces the amount of oxygen in the air. The reduced oxygen in turn makes it difficult for fires to ignite or spread rapidly.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Vernon’s Ken Holland is “incredibly humbled” following yesterday’s announcement that he’ll be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. The Detroit Red Wings’ GM for 22 seasons will joining players Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe, Doug Wilson and women’s star Kim St. Pierre in the Class of 2020.

Video of the day:

This florally dressed mantis really nails the impression!

READ MORE: Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Only 20% of B.C. workers feel ‘very comfortable’ returning to work during pandemic: poll

Just Posted

Okanagan cherries in jeopardy due to above-average rainfall

Okanagan farmer said some orchards are losing up to 70 per cent of crops

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Check out this historic photo of Kelowna from the early 1900s

40 Under 40: Dr. Anthony Kwan

A special honourary mention of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

40 Under 40: Amy (Amanda) Dixon

A special honourary mention of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

Mixed-use development across KGH a no-go

The proposed project includes outpatient health services and a hotel

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

Morning Start: The most fireproof capital city in the world

Your morning start for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Vancouver Island aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea names new octopus for provincial health officer

PHOTOS: Indigenous students celebrate graduation from schools throughout the region

Members of bands from the Secwépemc Nation excel

Canada’s proportion of COVID longterm care deaths double that of other countries: study

LTC residents made up 81 per cent of all reported COVID-19 deaths in the country

Feds clarify how CERB payments could be decreased in June to prevent overpayment

People collecting CERB will receive money again in July

Kettle Valley Steam Railway prepares to resume operations

Tourist train organizers planning for mid-July trains

Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Suspect flees, leaps into the water after allegedly lighting up meth pipe in front of RCMP officers

Straight from DeHart

Kelowna auto service businesses join forces

Most Read