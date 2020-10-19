Morning Start: The Netherlands is so safe, it imports criminals to fill jails

Good morning! Today’s forecast is 13 degrees with a few showers.

Fun Fact of the day: The Netherlands is so safe, it imports criminals to fill jails.

The Netherlands has enjoyed a steady drop in crime since 2004, and has become so safe that it’s closed down one jail after another—23 prisons shut their doors since 2014. To help mitigate the job losses that this has created, the country has taken to importing prisoners from other countries, bringing 242 inmates from Norway in 2015.

In case you missed it: Smoke pours from abandoned Rutland heritage building

The structure that was ablaze in Rutland on Sunday night is listed on the City of Kelowna’s heritage registry as Sproul Farm House.

The house, located at the corner of Highway 33 and Sadler Road, is one of few residences remaining from Rutland’s early rural period. It was built in 1906.

The fire has since been completely put out.

Song of the Day: Clairo – Bags

Video of the day:

Back on the grind! pic.twitter.com/ZAh338esVk — Mark McMorris (@markmcmorris) October 18, 2020

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

