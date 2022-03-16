(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: The speed of rain

Your morning start for Wednesday, March 16

Happy Wednesday, March 16!

Fun Fact: Raindrops fall at a maximum speed of 18 miles per hour.

On this day

In 1969, the Boston Bruins score eight goals in one period.

In 1994, American figure skater Tonya Harding pleads guilty to felony assault on Nancy Kerrigan.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Vaccination Day, No Selfies Day, Everything You Do is Right Day, National Panda Day, National Artichoke Day, and Freedom of Information Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

22 new adult substance-use beds, complex care housing coming to Okanagan. Learn more here.

North Shuswap director takes helm of region’s watershed council. Learn more here.

More information needed on request for bus stop on Salmon Arm’s 10th Avenue. Learn more here.

Trending

File this under “how does this happen?” Last Sunday, the Grizzlies and the Thunder both came out for the game in their white jerseys.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Ahene Aiko (34), actress Alexandra Daddario (36), actress Lauren Graham (55), NBA star Joel Embiid (27), NBA star Blake Griffin (33), actor Alan Tudyk (51), and rapper Flavor Flav (63).

Stay Strong You Got This GIFfrom Stay Strong GIFs

coffeeOkanagan

