Morning Start: The speed of rain

Happy Wednesday, March 16!

Fun Fact: Raindrops fall at a maximum speed of 18 miles per hour.

On this day

In 1969, the Boston Bruins score eight goals in one period.

In 1994, American figure skater Tonya Harding pleads guilty to felony assault on Nancy Kerrigan.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Vaccination Day, No Selfies Day, Everything You Do is Right Day, National Panda Day, National Artichoke Day, and Freedom of Information Day.

Trending

File this under “how does this happen?” Last Sunday, the Grizzlies and the Thunder both came out for the game in their white jerseys.

Grizzlies-Thunder game got delayed because both teams came out in white jerseys 😂 pic.twitter.com/HqH3bLPc0b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 14, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Ahene Aiko (34), actress Alexandra Daddario (36), actress Lauren Graham (55), NBA star Joel Embiid (27), NBA star Blake Griffin (33), actor Alan Tudyk (51), and rapper Flavor Flav (63).

