Morning Start: Tom Brady to reach another milestone

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 4

Tom Brady to reach 100,000 career passing yards on Sunday (Photo - @NFL_DovKleiman/Twitter)

Fun Fact: We’re running out of words for Tom Brady’s career and there’s a good chance he becomes the first player to reach another milestone this weekend.

In his career (regular and postseason combined), he’s gained 101,188 yards, both passing and rushing combined. He’s at 99,836 passing yards and 1,252 rushing yards.

This Sunday, he needs to throw for just 164 yards to become the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 100,000 yards passing.

On this day

In 1861, the University of Washington in Seattle is founded.

In 1924, boxing is legalized in California.

In 1955, Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young dies.

In 1995, Key Arena opens in Seattle.

In 1996, The Spice Girls releases their debut album.

In 1997, Shania Twain releases her third studio album.

In 2001, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ premieres in theatres.

In 2001, the Arizona Diamondbacks win their first World Series, beating the New York Yankees in seven games.

In 2008, Barack Obama wins the US Election, becoming the first African-American President in the country’s history.

In 2009, the New York Yankees win their 27th World Series, beating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

In 2015, Justin Trudeau is sworn in as the Canadian Prime Minister.

National holidays

Today is National Candy Day, National Chicken Lady Day, Love Your Lawyer Day, National Easy-Bake Oven Day, National Jersey Friday, National Day of Community Service, Roast Dinner Day, and Use Your Common Sense Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

City of Kelowna prepared as snow is in the forecast. Learn more here.

Keremeos fruit stand helps make lifelong memories for Oliver woman in wheelchair. Learn more here.

Alberta man arrested following ‘drunken joyride’ from Kamloops to Golden. Learn more here.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Matthew McConaughey (53), actor Ralph Macchio (61), rapper Diddy (53), actor Steven Ogg (49), game show host Jeff Probst (61), comedian Kathy Griffin (62), comedian Taylor Tomlinson (29), and journalist and news anchor Walter Cronkite (would’ve been 106).

