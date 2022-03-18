Morning Start: Try standing at your desk

Your morning start for Friday, March 18

Fun Fact: Standing for three hours a day at work instead of sitting uses the same amount of energy as running ten marathons a year.

There are immediate and long terms benefits to using a standing desk at work.

On this day

In 1662, the first public bus service opens in Paris.

In 1892, Lord Stanley presented the Silver Challenge Cup for hockey, eventually renamed the Stanley Cup.

In 1931, the first electric shavers are available for purchase.

In 1965, the Pillsbury Doughboy is presented.

In 1995, NBA star Michael Jordan announced he was coming out of retirement after 17 months.

In 2005, ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ premieres on the Disney Channel.

In 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 50th career hat trick.

In 2020, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump agree to close Canada-U.S. border to non-essential travel due to COVID-19.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Global Recycling Day, National Sloppy Joe Day, National Biodiesel Day, Forgive Mom and Dad Day, and Awkward Moments Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine (43), actress Lily Collins (33), actress Queen Latifah (52), actor/comedian Dane Cook (50), and actor Adam Pally (40).

