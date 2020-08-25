(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: We may have already had alien contact

Your morning start for Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

Good morning and happy hump day!

Fun Fact of the day: We may have already had alien contact

In 1977, a volunteer for the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence received a 72-second-long signal from a distant star system, 120 light-years from Earth. It was loud and sent from a place that had yet to be visited by mankind, so the guy who received it wrote, “Wow!” next to the original printout of the signal. It continues to be known as the “Wow! Signal.” Researchers have since suggested that the noise was picked up from a passing comet.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Protest held over alleged hamster killer outside Kelowna Law Courts

Residents gathered outside the Kelowna Law Courts on Tuesday (Aug. 25) afternoon to protest the rights of animals after Leighton Allen Labute, an alleged hamster killer, was scheduled to appear before a judge.

The protest began at 1 p.m. outside the Kelowna Law Courts, several hours after Labute made his second appearance by video since being charged earlier this year.

In May, Labute, 20, was charged with three counts of killing or injuring an animal and three counts of causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal, all of which stem from an alleged incident of him torturing hamsters in May 2019.

Song of the Day: Want What You Got – The Beaches

READ MORE: A look back at the biggest wildfires to ever burn across B.C.

Video of the Day

Interesting….

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

West Kelowna RCMP investigating single vehicle collision

The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 26

Kelowna chef breaking down cultural barriers one spice at a time

Aman Dosanj is on a mission to make authentic spices more accessible while fighting racism

Morning Start: We may have already had alien contact

Your morning start for Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

Cyclist struck by vehicle at corner of Ellis Street and Doyle Avenue

The cyclist suffered minor injuries and was transported to Kelowna General Hospital

A look back at the biggest wildfires to ever burn across B.C.

The list is made up of the ten biggest fires based on hectares of size

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

Christie Mountain wildfire classified as held

There is minimal growth on the blaze 6 km from Okanagan Falls

Wildfire burning across border with Okanagan now nearly half contained

Controlled burns are taking place around the outside of the fire to provide a buffer zone free of flammable materials

Feds roll out $2 billion to fund return-to-school safety amid pandemic

Additional $112M will go towards First Nations schools

‘We are not immune:’ Forest fire risk is real even in B.C.’s coastal temperate rainforest

‘The ups are getting a little bit higher and the downs aren’t going as low as they usually do’

‘I don’t drop the ball’: O’Toole promises to fight for West, human rights

O’Toole has already spoken to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, where western alienation was a topic he brought up

NHL playoffs: Pettersson, Toffoli have 3 points apiece as Canucks dump Golden Knights 5-2

Best-of-seven second-round series between Vancouver and Vegas tied at 1-1

Reported bomb threat leads to lockdown at Kamloops hospital

Police and canine units are surrounding Royal Inland Hospital

UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

Most Read