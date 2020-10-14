This image of a trail of lights in the night sky was captured by Kristy Russell at 6:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mysterious trail of lights caught on camera in the Okanagan

The set of lights in Penticton may be Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites

A Twin Lakes couple captured a mysterious sight in the sky on Wednesday morning.

Kristy Russell took this picture at 6:13 a.m. of what looks like a trail of lights travelling through the sky.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. My husband actually thought it could be aliens and said if it was, he wasn’t going to work today,” Russell said jokingly.

The trail of lights travelled for some time, heading towards Kaleden and Penticton.

Russell posted the picture on the Penticton Facebook page and several people had seen it too. Some pointed out that it is likely Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Starlink satellites.

In April, the same light show puzzled British skywatchers who took to social media to post the same kind of pictures Russell did.

This isn’t the first time skywatchers have seen unusual sights in the night sky in the Okanagan.

In February, a Kelowna man filmed a similar image of a trail of lights hanging around above Lake Okanagan.

READ MORE: Video captures possible UFO sighting in Kelowna

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
POLL: Happy Thanksgiving! How are you celebrating today?

Just Posted

John Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Guilty plea expected this morning in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Darlene Richard's cat's ashes were stolen on Friday, Oct. 9. (Darlene Richard)
Kelowna woman pleads for cat’s ashes to be returned following burglary

Along with electronics and jewelry, Darlene Richard’s beloved cat’s ashes were stolen too

Winter tires or chains are required on most highway routes in BC from Oct. 1 to April 30. (Black Press Media File Photo)
How to stay safe on the roads this winter in the Okanagan

Winter is coming…

John Michael Aronson. (RCMP photo)
Prolific Kelowna offender on trial for alleged police chase resulting in crash

John Michael Aronson is facing several charges for allegedly leading police on a pursuit while his licence was suspended

Snow could be seen Oct. 12 on Highway 5, near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Snow in high terrain here to stay in Okanagan

Meteorologist says B.C. has officially shifted into winter, at least in higher terrain

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Bob Davison, of Davison Orchards, was surprised when he was pulled over last week for a flat tire and even more so when the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers offered to fix it for him. (Vernon Morning Star file)
North Okanagan Mounties fix senior’s flat tire

Bob Davison was pulled over and for the life of him, he didn’t know why

Dalia, born July 6 to Claude Awad and Julie Martel. (Submitted/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke family working through postpartum depression

8-12 per cent of mothers experience postpartum depression

This image of a trail of lights in the night sky was captured by Kristy Russell at 6:13 a.m. on Wednesday.
Mysterious trail of lights caught on camera in the Okanagan

The set of lights in Penticton may be Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ted S. Warren
Canadians divided over mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, priority inoculations

Only 39 per cent of respondents said getting a vaccine should be mandatory

Voter turnout has been historically low in B.C.'s civic elections. (Elections BC)
Boundary-Similkameen Wexit candidate faces messy exit

Arlyn Greig was one of two candidates for the party, both of whom had their endorsements stripped

Most Read