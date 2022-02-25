Nominate an A-list business in Kelowna and win

Each vote counts as an entry for grand prize

Would you like to give some kudos to a deserving Kelowna business, location, or person?

Now is your chance to do so through the newest contest from Capital News, The Central Okanagan A-List.

Nominations are now open across ten different categories covering all things Central Okanagan. Have a favourite place to listen to live music? How about a favourite event around town, or a go-to nightclub? Go vote in the Arts & Entertainment category.

Did you recently have a positive experience with a car purchase or repair? Check out the Automotive category.

Where do you walk your dog? Vote or nominate a local spot in the Leisure category.

Other categories include everything from Food & Drink, to Health & Fitness, Shopping, Tourism, and more.

“For the last two years, with restrictions in place, everything has slowed down,” said Capital News Publisher Karen Hill.

“We want to give everyone the opportunity to help out our local businesses.”

Each vote cast will count as one entry towards a chance to win a half-day heli-wine tour with Valhalla Helicopters, valued at $1,545.

Each person can vote once per hour in each category at www.kelownacapnews.com/contests/. Voting will remain open until Monday, Mar. 28 at 9 a.m.

