REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C.: Women, supporters participate in marches across province

Thousands of women and supporters participated in one of several women’s marches taking place across B.C. – marking one year since the first March On Washington. See more >

WILLIAMS LAKE: Cougar kitten rescued near Williams Lake

A cougar kitten is getting a second lease on life after it was discovered hungry and frostbitten just outside of Williams Lake. See more >

SURREY: Drone footage captures deforestation in Hawthorne Park

Earlier this month, the city started its construction on turning Hawthorne Park into a roadway. Drone footage offers a birds eye view of the clearing. See more>

FERNIE: Explorers discover Canada’s deepest cave

A cave in the mountain ranges just north of Fernie, reaching depths greater than 600 metres, has become Canada’s deepest cave. See more >

YOUBOU: Parade of elk take a morning stroll

On her own morning walk, B.C. resident Wendy Stokes found herself capturing up-close excitement of more than a dozen elk. See more >

Mamas for Mamas founder survives with new lease on life

Kelowna’s Shannon Christensen escaped a dangerous situation and lived to tell about it

Announced this week in Kelowna

A listing of some of the events that were announced in the Kelowna area this week

Big White ski instructor named Top 10 in Canada

Big White’s Josh Foster has been selected for the Canadian Ski Instructors’ Alliance (CSIA) Interski team

Kelowna restaurant hosts popular New York Chef

Need something to do this Valentine’s Day?

Hodge: Let the byelection games begin

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge says it should be an interesting race in Kelowna West

Letter: Site C opponents are whining

If native treaty rights are being disrespected, just who is disrespecting them?

Albas: Canada Jobs program being politicized

Conservative MP Dan Albas’ weekly column takes on the student summer job plan

Fuhr: Pension for Life is a commitment to veterans

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr talks about his government’s commitment to veterans

Coquihalla drivers prepare for snow

Wintry conditions persist, with snow warnings for Coquihalla

Tychonik continues scoring run

Vees chalk up another win with Pink in the Rink

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Final phase of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials to kick off in B.C.

Doctors hope to get psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy legalized in Canada and the U.S. by 2021

