REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Vancouver Island: Takaya, lone wolf on Discovery Island in Oak Bay, spotted

A tourist company managed to capture rare footage of the sole wolf named Takaya, who has been living on Discovery Island for seven years. Watch more >

Salmon Arm: Momma and ducklings get public following on their waddle home

A mother duck and her five ducklings drew the attention of drivers and pedestrians during their 400-metre journey to the wharf they call home. Watch more >

Victoria: Royal BC Museum unveils rare Mayan artifact

The artifact — La Corona Altar 5 — is from the year 544 CE and was discovered in the jungle in the northern part of Guatemala, 700 kilometres away from cities. Watch more >

Okanagan Falls: Epic tree filled with stuff animals draws tourists

Over the past seven years, this tree has been both successful in slowing some of the traffic but also a tourist attraction far and wide. Watch more >

Chilliwack: City’s unofficial mayor celebrates 20 years keeping streets clean

Harold Zinke, street cleaner with the Downtown Chilliwack BIA, has been picking up what others leave behind for a long time. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Previous story
A Mom-umental quiz for Mother’s Day

Just Posted

Kootnekoff: Major employment standards change introduced in B.C.

The British Columbia government recently tabled Bill 8, Employment Standards Amendment Act,… Continue reading

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: A bright and sunny Mother’s Day

Temperatures in the mid 20s and scattered clouds are expected regionwide.

West Kelowna Warriors’ off-season continues, sign Delta prospect

Defenceman Nick Ardanaz will join the Warriors for the upcoming season

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Weekend starts with sun, high temps

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and highs of 29 C Saturday

Ready, go! Armwrestling championships come to Kelowna

The 43rd annual B.C. championships wil be held in city May 19.

B.C.-wide tuition waiver gives former foster kids a chance at post-secondary education

Free schooling, extra support services help — but should the government offer even more?

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

The fire has grown 260 hectares in size as of Sunday morning

A Mom-umental quiz for Mother’s Day

In recognition of Mom and all she does, take this short quiz about the day and about famous mothers

B.C. VIEWS: Welcome to the union ‘battle zone’ for pipeline construction

NDP labour code sets conditions to push independent unions out

Okanagan libero wins international volleyball award

Vernon’s Landon Currie named top digger at U21 Pan American Cup in Peru; Canada takes silver medal

Ontario woman says missing caretaker in downtown Victoria fire is her stepson

Audrey Draeger said she has not been in contact with Michael Draeger since 2016

Man seeks birth mother, believes she lives in Oyama

“I thought I would be satisfied, but there is a part of me that wants more.”

Anonymous resident gifts 10 bags of dog food to Penticton Dog Control

The resident known only as Whitney left the food outside the office with a note on May 11

Most Read