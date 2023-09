White stuff covered the area at the top of the Bullet Chair

The top of the Bullet Chair. (Big White)

The first snowfall of the season hit Big White, on Tuesday morning.

The resort reported the dusting of snow to happy skiers about 5 a.m.

For Tuesday night, the snow level will lower to 1,700 metres with wind gusts of up to 40 km/hr.

Showers are expected Wednesday morning for the Central Okanagan but will clear in the afternoon. The high for Wednesday is 16 C.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets announce roster, to honour firefighters at home opener

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaSnow