The latest Starbucks creation is expected to taste like peaches and cream! (Instagram/Starbucksdartmouthcrossing4454)

Starbucks to unveil latest creation: crystal ball frappuccino

The limited-edition drink will be available starting March 22

Here, just take my money already!

Starbucks is once again offering up a new creation in the same style as last year’s unicorn frappuccino, but this time it will resemble a turquoise colour with peach flavouring and topped with copious amounts of whipped cream and rock-candy crystals.

The crystal ball frappuccino will debut on Thursday, March 22 and will only be available for four days — or until supplies run out.

This super-limited iced, blended coffee drink is already sending barsita’s screaming for the exits as the concoction is expected to be just as popular as last year’s unicorn drink that led to many viral videos like this one:

Following 2017’s successful unicorn launch, the company also designed a zombie frappuccino that was released in the fall for a limited time as well.

The crystal ball is expected to be similar in the sense that it is aesthetically pleasing to the eye with vibrant colours, making it perfect for viral marketing on Instagram.

While Starbucks Canada has not provided any formal information on the launch, barista’s have already taken to social media to show off this latest creation.

RELATED: Starbucks launches alcohol menu in Vancouver

This is just the latest in a number of growth strategies undertaken by the world’s most popular coffee company.

Last year Starbucks Canada announced it would being serving alcohol at some B.C. locations, after a successful launch in Toronto and Ottawa the year before.

But how does the crystal ball taste? You’ll have to wait until tomorrow to officially find out.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Eight B.C. restaurants among website’s top 100 in Canada for night out

Just Posted

Kelowna celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

More than 50 people gathered in Kelowna to bring awareness to diversity and difference

World Down Syndrome Day: The up side of Down

A Kelowna family’s journey with Down Syndrome: ‘There is tremendous beauty in these kids’

Tracing their family tree

Sisters searching for Summerland connection

Kelowna Garbage truck catches fire

Police and fire crews had a smelly situation on their hands Wednesday afternoon

Kelowna to B.C.: Dump the Speculation Tax

City writing to the provincial government saying it is “fundamentally” opposed to the new tax

Crook’s Corner

Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

Facebook’s Zuckerberg admits mistakes in privacy scandal

Zuckerberg admits to privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm, but no apology

Rockets’ Foote a finalist for top WHL D-man

Cal Foote named the Western Conference top defenseman; Foote and Dube named all-stars

UPDATE: Former B.C. city councillor sentenced nine months for sexual assault

Dave Murray, convicted this past fall, hired a private investigator to intrude on the victim’s life.

Shots fired in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a report of shots fired and a possible explosion at a trailer court

Online threat to U.S. high school traced to Canadian teen

A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with an online threat against a high school

B.C. driver fined $1,500 for accident involving senior’s death

A Princeton man riding the scooter died of complications

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vaping device overheats, burns down home on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says units could cause fires in other homes and even aircraft

Most Read