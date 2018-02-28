Thirty-one members of the Boilermakers Local 203 at the North Atlantic oil refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., collected their shares of a $60 million Lotto Max jackpot Wednesday in St. John’s. (Keith Gosse/The Canadian Press)

Thirty-one workers in Newfoundland share $60-million lotto win

The group of oil refinery co-workers bought the lucky Lotto Max ticket last week

More than 30 Newfoundland construction workers became instant millionaires today when the Atlantic Lottery Corp. handed them a cheque worth a whopping $60 million.

The 31 winners and their jubilant family members gathered at a convention centre in St. John’s to receive the huge jackpot after the group of oil refinery co-workers bought the lucky Lotto Max ticket last week.

The group assembled two rows deep on a stage, and described their shocked reactions when they found out they won the lottery — the biggest jackpot yet in Atlantic Canada and one of the top five in Canada.

One winner said she was shaking after realizing they had the winning numbers, which was confirmed when she went to the local gas station to check the ticket.

The sole woman in the group joked that some of the men wondered if she had been drinking when she called them all Saturday morning to let them know.

She says 26 of them plan to return to work at the Come By Chance refinery, despite the massive win.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study
Next story
Weight loss, cryptocurrency fraud among BBB’s top 10 scams of 2017

Just Posted

Kelowna gas prices jump

Kelowna customers paying more at the pump

Winter keeps Kasugai closed

Kasugai Garden Park remains closed due to unseasonably cold temperatures.

West Kelowna council reacts angrily to speculation tax

City says it’s unfair the tax was expanded to only Kelowna and West Kelowna in the Interior

Bargain Shop block plans taking shape

Kelowna’s Mission Group is moving ahead with plans for a new downtown development

Kelowna government workers to protest

“Our members are angry, tired and frustrated…”

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Ringette players win bronze at B.C. Games

The results continue to roll in from the Kamloops B.C Games, including a bronze in ringette

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

Small town cops evoke zero-tolerance for breaching court orders

Princeton RCMP check on offenders up to three times a night

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

UBCO researchers want boomers to meet daily exercise requirements

Most do not meet the bare minimum to remain healthy and independent says UBCO professor

Weight loss, cryptocurrency fraud among BBB’s top 10 scams of 2017

Better Business Bureau releases its best-of-the-worst in reported fraud last year

Most Read