A Canadian pest control company just released its annual list of rodent-filled cities. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two Okanagan cities among rattiest in B.C.

Kelowna and Vernon made the Orkin Canada list

A national pest control company just released its ranking of B.C.’s most rodent-infested cities, and the Okanagan record is far from squeaky clean.

Kelowna and Vernon made the top 10 list by Orkin Canada, based on the number of rat and mice treatments the company performed from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The list, released on Tuesday (Nov. 2), has Kelowna in the fifth position and Vernon at No. 7.

To prevent rodents from choosing your home for their winter accommodations, the company recommends sealing any cracks or holes in your foundation, weather-proofing windows and doors, keeping shrubbery neat and eliminating unwanted moisture.

Here’s the full list of B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities:

1. Vancouver

2. Burnaby

3. Victoria

4. Surrey

5. Kelowna

6. Richmond

7. Vernon

8. Abbotsford

9. Langley

10. Coquitlam

11. Chilliwack

12. Port Coquitlam

13. North Vancouver

14. Delta

15. West Vancouver

16. Nanaimo

17. Maple Ridge

18. Duncan

19. Powell River

20. Kamloops

