FILE – Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 19, 2021, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Allen J. Schaben (Los Angeles Times/AP)

FILE – Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 19, 2021, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Allen J. Schaben (Los Angeles Times/AP)

VIDEO: Adele says she was a ‘shell of a person’ after canceling Vegas residency

Adele announced the cancellation of her residency one day before the concerts were to commence

After cancelling her Las Vegas residency, Adele says she was “a shell of a person” for a couple months.

“I just had to wait it out and just grieve it,” said Adele, in interview with “Desert Island Discs” on BBC Radio 4.

“I guess just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.

In tears, Adele announced the cancellation of her residency one day before the concerts were to commence back in January.

The singer said she “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment,”and was “devastated” and “frightened about letting them down.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Las VegasMusic

Previous story
‘Curiouser and curiouser’: Mad Tea Party in Lake Country caught on Google

Just Posted

A family gathers for a Mad Tea Party in Beasley Park caught by Google Street View October 2013 (Google Street View)
‘Curiouser and curiouser’: Mad Tea Party in Lake Country caught on Google

North Westside Fire Rescue crews extinguished a blaze that destroyed a travel trailer, car and truck at the Evely Recreation Site off Westside Road Wednesday, July 6. (Morning Star - file photo)
Two taken to hospital in North Westside fire

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Spring Valley area

The Kelowna band Post Modern Connection will be participating in a program by Music BC to learn the tools to a successful and sustainable career in music (Post-Modern Connection/Facebook)
Kelowna band Post-Modern Connection learning the tools to success from Music BC