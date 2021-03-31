Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive outside the city recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive outside the city recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)

VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

A Williams Lake resident is considering buying a lottery ticket after luckily stumbling across a rare, white moose while out for a scenic drive during the weekend.

“People have always told me I’m lucky but this one kind of trumps them all,” said Hattie Deyo, who managed to capture a video and photographs from the encounter on a back road in the Cariboo outside Williams Lake.

“It was with its mom, which was a brown moose. I didn’t know what it was at first. I thought it was a cow with long legs.”

Growing up in a rural home, Deyo said she’s heard of white moose, also called spirit moose, sightings before, however, never imagined she would witness one first hand.

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Deyo said after she parked her vehicle the mother of the white moose calf carried on, but it stayed behind.

“It didn’t go anywhere,” she said. “It was really cool and stood there for about 10 minutes … then it just casually strolled away.”

Cariboo Chilcotin Zone Conservation Officer Service Sgt. Jeff Tyre said in his roughly 14-year career he’s never come across a white moose.

“It’s definitely unique,” he said. “You’ll only ever see one like that in your lifetime.”

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CariboovideoWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. home to three of Canada’s best beaches

Just Posted

Illegal dump up Postill Lake FSR, near Kelowna. (BC Conservation Service)
Illegal dump found in Kelowna backcountry, authorities seeking answers

Those who recognize the suspect vehicle are asked to come forward

Vernon-born Justin J. Moore’s music video for Someone Who Loved You Can captures Kelowna’s city vibe. (Justin J. Moore - YouTube)
Okanagan musician, producer looking to help up-and-coming talent with giveaway

Musician Justin J. Moore and producer Jackson Parker are hosting a giveaway worth over $5,000

(Big White Ski Resort photos)
Big White announces early closure after increased out-of-town inquiries

This weekend will be the resort’s last of the season

Born To Shake, made up of two Kelowna bartenders and cocktail experts, have launched a new campaign that allows you to buy a local hospitality worker a drink. (Phil Mclachlan/Black Press FILE)
Kelowna group makes it possible to buy a drink for a hospitality worker

Local mixologists start fundraiser to show hospitality workers some love during trying times

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Kelowna General Hospital hit with third COVID-19 outbreak

IH announces new outbreak on hospital’s 4E unit; outbreak on 5B ongoing; 4B outbreak over

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Interior Health issued a drug alert for Penticton March 31, 2021 warning of the pictured substance above which is methamphetamine containing fentanyl. (Interior Health photo)
Interior Health issues new drug alert for Penticton, warning of fentanyl in meth

There have been several overdoses per day recently in the city

Natalie West is ecstatic that her cat Mittens has back all five of her kittens, which were stolen from their home early Tuesday morning (March 30). The family has also temporarily adopted an additional five. (Photo: Jacques West)
Five newborn cats stolen from Abbotsford have been returned

Cat Mittens also becomes a mom to another 5 abandoned kittens

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix (right) and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. hits record high of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel during the holiday

The RCMP seized coins in a Tappen traffic stop which they believe are stolen. (RCMP Image)
RCMP seek owner of vintage coins seized near Salmon Arm

The coins, found during a traffic stop, are believed to be stolen.

Sorella Vegan Eats is a family affair for co-owner sisters Brittany Haddon (left) and Brooklyn Haddon-Klein. (Contributed
Straight from DeHart

Sisters cook up new vegan food service

The City of Penticton’s temporary permit expires April 1 at Victory Church. (Jesse Day - Western News)
City of Penticton estimates legal battle over shelter to cost $200-300k

A survey to assess community opinion on Victory Church shelter was added to the city’s special meeting agenda

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

Most Read