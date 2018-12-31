(Photo submitted)

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2018?

New additions to the Top 10 lists: Isla and Leo

Liam is the most popular baby name so far in B.C. in 2018, according to the latest statistics.

Rounding out the top 5 for Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 18, 2018 are Olivia, Emma, Lucas and Oliver.

READ MORE: Benjamin and Olivia top baby names in B.C. in 2017

READ MORE: Lucas and Olivia top baby names for 2016

Olivia has been the favourite name for baby girls in six of the past seven years. The rest of the top 10 so far this year are Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Chloe, Ava, Sophia, Isla, Emily and Hannah. Isla is a new addition this year.

As for boy names, Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan, William, James and Leo make up the rest of the top 10. Leo is new to the list this year.

More than 40,500 babies have been born in B.C. this year – 19,821 girls and 20,744 boys. In 2017, nearly 44,700 babies were born – 21,727 girls and 22,967 boys.

Here’s the full list of the most popular baby names in B.C. for 2017.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEOS: B.C.’s top local news stories of 2018
Next story
VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail

Just Posted

Kelowna ready to welcome 2019

Family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration planned for downtown

Your ultimate Kelowna New Year’s Eve party list

You can do almost anything this New Year’s Eve

Year in review: No. 2: Safety a hot topic in the region this year

Kelowna hired former top cop to find ways of making city safer

UBCO Heat sign Kelsey Falk

Kelsey Falk will join the UBCO Heat women’s basketball roster next season

Year in Review No. 3: A significant redevelopment proposal hits a snag

City’s plan for Capri-Landmark urban area runs into opposition roadblock

Top videos for 2018: Wildfires rage

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Storm warning in effect for Highway 1

30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before this evening

VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail

We share the best of the worst tirades in 2018

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2018?

New additions to the Top 10 lists: Isla and Leo

Cougar chills out on residential B.C. deck

Lounges on patio before being chased off by conservation officers

Bills to grow bigger in 2019 for B.C. residents

Employer health tax, ICBC, fuel taxes top list of new costs

Gas sells for under $1/litre in one B.C. community

Gas prices dropping to $1/litre range in Penticton

Island ‘thank you’ event to honour BC Hydro crews after storm

Salt Spring Island event to thank hundreds of Hydro workers, first responders and community members

B.C. real estate body warns of ‘cracks’ in Canadian economy in 2019

British Columbia Real Estate Association predicts Bank of Canada won’t meet interest goals

Most Read