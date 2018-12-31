What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2018?

New additions to the Top 10 lists: Isla and Leo

Liam is the most popular baby name so far in B.C. in 2018, according to the latest statistics.

Rounding out the top 5 for Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 18, 2018 are Olivia, Emma, Lucas and Oliver.

Olivia has been the favourite name for baby girls in six of the past seven years. The rest of the top 10 so far this year are Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Chloe, Ava, Sophia, Isla, Emily and Hannah. Isla is a new addition this year.

As for boy names, Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan, William, James and Leo make up the rest of the top 10. Leo is new to the list this year.

More than 40,500 babies have been born in B.C. this year – 19,821 girls and 20,744 boys. In 2017, nearly 44,700 babies were born – 21,727 girls and 22,967 boys.

Here’s the full list of the most popular baby names in B.C. for 2017.

