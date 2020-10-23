Your photos: Okanagan’s first snowfall

8 cm of snow fell in Southeast Kelowna - Heather Image: Elena Masi Scarpino Halloween snow with Penny Rempel Michi Shore Image: Karey Nelson Image: Alan Wilson Image: Fay Rose View from Kelowna Secondary School. Image: Cat Simpson

Snow began to fall in the early hours of Friday morning across the Okanagan, with Environment Canada calling for up to 10 cm of white stuff to hit the ground before the end of the day.

As temperatures warm this afternoon to 2 C, snow will turn to rain.

However, in the meantime residents of the Central Okanagan are battling to drive to work and school, shovel their driveways and find their winter jackets as the snow continues to fall.

On Thursday, the sun was shining and temperatures reached 8 C. Rick Saint captured a sunny photo of Okanagan Lake only to snap the same angle today, but of a gloomy white covered lawn.

In Southeast Kelowna, Heather Feather measured just exactly how much snow landed on her doorstep. Using a Spiderman ruler, snow piled up to 8 cm.

Although not everyone saw the early snowfall as a negative, Montanna Batting and Jen Graham’s kids made the best of the situation and built snowmen.

Saturday is forecast to be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1 C and 30 km/hr winds.

