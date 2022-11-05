This Week in the OK: Hailing a cab and hitting the slopes

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Happy Saturday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: Protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna

Yellow taxi cabs and signs reading “stop Uber now,” and “taxi life matters,” were stationed in front of the Uber hiring fair at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Kelowna on Nov. 2.

“I do not support Uber here, it is too small of a town. It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry, ” said Zora Mahal, a driver with West Cab.

The protesters said that they do not want the ride-hailing app Uber to come to Kelowna, since it will create competition and reduce the ability for taxi drivers to earn money.

Man charged in month-long Okanagan-wide crime spree is dead

The Vernon man charged with robbing businesses across the Okanagan last year is dead.

Shawn Lamouroux was to be in court on Monday for six counts of robbery but all his files have been abated.

The term abated refers to the process for staying a file when prosecutors have a proper basis to believe the person is deceased, explained the BC Prosecution Service on Tuesday.

Fragile industry: Loss of Salmon Arm slaughter facility impacting local pork producers

Hog farmers in the North Okanagan-Shuswap are having to reassess their operations following the recent closure of a Salmon Arm slaughter facility.

Rocana Meats abruptly closed its doors in August, forcing local producers to consider their options which, as far as abattoirs go, are increasingly few and far between and difficult to access.

“The very limited number of abattoirs that are in the region are completely booked up this time of year and/or do not offer custom services, so it isn’t really reasonable to expect someone to be able to just rebook their animals elsewhere at this time,” said Julia Smith, executive director and project manager of the Small-Scale Meat Producers Association (SSMPA).

Revelstoke to host top snowboarders in world-renowned competition

Later this season, Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing (STHS) will host a stop on the 2023 Natural Selection Tour, a competition featuring the world’s top snowboarders to compete in head-to-head competition.

“Revelstoke Mountain Resort hosting the Natural Selection Tour is going to be mind-blowing,” said Dustin Craven, Revelstoke-local and 2022 Natural Selection Baldface winner in a press release.

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganRevelstokeSalmon ArmVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. residential mental health facility to close over lack of funding

Just Posted

Photo (okanaganhc_jphl/Instagram)
Hazing, harassment, bullying allegations leveled against hockey organization Okanagan HC

Daisy Pare bar manager at Breakers Pub on Sept. 11, 2020 gets ready for new B.C. rules announced by provincial health authority Dr. Bonnie Henry on Sept. 8, regarding nightclubs, bars and restaurants. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rising workers’ compensation costs concern to Okanagan businesses

Shelter and outreach operators in the B.C. Interior, including several in the Okanagan, have authored an open letter to Interior Health, BC Housing and municipalities calling for changes to the way the “homeless crisis” is addressed. The letter was issued Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
‘We are tired of the futility’: Okanagan shelters call for changes to homelessness response

(Photo - Andrew Knopf/@BCHLWarriors Twitter)
Lots of hockey action in Kelowna, UBCO basketball starts: Sports weekend preview

Pop-up banner image