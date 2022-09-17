This Week in the OK: Top headlines from across the region

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Happy Saturday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

RCMP continue to investigate 2 fatalities in Golden

RCMP have confirmed two have died in what was originally described as a ‘suspicious incident’ that took place in Golden on Sunday morning on Mt. 7.

Police were called to Bowle-Evans Drive on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16. Two deceased individuals were discovered in a car a short distance from the forest service road.

RCMP say that the nature of their deaths are believed to be suspicious.

British man pleads guilty to UK murder of Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth

A British man has pleaded guilty to murdering an Okanagan teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.

Jack Sepple was 23 years old when he was arrested for the Feb. 1, 2022 stabbing death of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth of Vernon, B.C.

Sepple has appeared in Chelmsford Crown Court, in Essex, northeast of London, and entered a guilty plea.

Princeton’s homeless suffer harassment

Shelley Wold remembers Nov. 28, 2021, very well, as she looks over the Similkameen River, nearby a Princeton residential neighbourhood.

It was the day she left her rental unit on Allison Flats and moved to a small beach, sheltered by trees but devastated by the flood just two weeks earlier.

“I didn’t have anywhere to go, so I came here,” she told the Spotlight.

Wold makes no pretenses. She wasn’t displaced by the natural disaster. She and a friend had exhausted their last housing option.

“We’re not all perfect, I’ll tell you that.”

In photos: Fun times at the Salmon Arm Fair

The Salmon Arm Fair saw record attendance numbers for its return over the Sept. 9-11 weekend.

Kicking off Saturday, Sept. 10, was the return of the Salmon Arm Fair parade, which made its way from the fairgrounds to the downtown and back again.

Emergency Services Food Drive brings in over 7000 lbs of donated food

Revelstoke Community Connections celebrated the long-awaited return of the Emergency Services Food Drive on Sept. 13 as volunteers and emergency services personnel rolled around the community, sirens blaring, to collect donations for the food bank.

RCMP vehicles, Parks Canada vehicles, and fire trucks accompanied the personal vehicles of hundreds of volunteers as they met residents at their doors to accept donations in the form of non-perishable food items and money.

