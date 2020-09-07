New calf, J57, with mom, J35. J35 made international headlines two years ago, when her last calf died shortly after birth and she carried the young whale’s carcass with her for 17 days. Photo by Katie Jones, Center for Whale Research

VIDEO: Superpod of orcas congregate near Vancouver Island

All three Southern Resident killer whale pods (J, K, and L) came together in the same area

The Center for Whale Research out of Washington has released video of an orca superpod congregating in the waters between Washington state and Vancouver Island.

“On Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, J pod was reported near the ODAS buoy off Dungeness Spit in the eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca in US waters. Another large group of the endangered Southern Resident killer whales was a few miles away near Race Rocks in Canadian waters swimming toward them,” read the press release.

“At last, we might encounter a ‘superpod’ aggregation of J, K, and L pod whales in the inshore waters of the Salish Sea for the first time this year. So we launched three boats with researchers (two from San Juan Island and one from Victoria) to photo-identify every individual for a population census.”

The last time members from all three pods congregated was on Jan. 25.

ALSO: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Orcavancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

Just Posted

Ellison legal grow op goes up in flames

The fire began before 7 a.m. and closed off Old Vernon road for the morning

UPDATE: Vernon area boaters asked to steer clear of Kekuli Bay near grass fire

Fully involved fire off Highway 97 now 35 hectares

Injured hiker rescued in West Kelowna

The rescue happened on Sunday evening, Sept. 6 at Goats Peak Regional Park

Okanagan growers’ dependence on foreign workers shows as pandemic continues

B.C. Growers’ Association says locals making up for the shortfall, as apple growers are “very concerned”

UPDATE: Lake Country fire deemed suspicious

Early morning Labour Day blaze next to Holiday Park Resort

VIDEO: Superpod of orcas congregate near Vancouver Island

All three Southern Resident killer whale pods (J, K, and L) came together in the same area

Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of Clearwater man

Southeast District Major Crimes reports that deceased man was found in remote area near Adams Lake

Wildfire burning between Salmon Arm and Canoe east of Highway 1

B.C. Wildfire Service says fire person-caused

Wildfire west of Penticton deemed ‘under control’

Four days after it was discovered, the fire remains under investigation, but suspected person caused

Obsolete COVID-19 information continues to circulate in Okanagan

Province now recommends use of non-medical face masks to slow spread of COVID-19

Okanagan’s own Vasek out of open

Pospisil beaten by Australia’s Alex de Minaur in US Open tennis tournament

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

Doctor Creek wildfire in the East Kootenay grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

Concerns raised by cancer patient over long lab lineups in Salmon Arm

Interior Health launches online booking while staff shortages and COVID-19 blamed for drop-in waits

Most Read