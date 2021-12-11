VIDEO: The Scoop: Revelstoke’s headlines for the week of Dec. 5-11

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items in Revelstoke this week

Overdose crisis continues to impact Revelstoke

Revelstoke saw three overdose deaths between January and August of 2021, amidst the ongoing opioid crisis.

Province-wide, the total sits at 1,534 so far this year, which is a 24 per cent increase over the 1,240 deaths recorded between January and September of 2020.

At the outset of the crisis, in 2016, Revelstoke saw six overdose deaths, and another three in March 2020, landing the city temporarily on the list of cities with the highest per capita rate of overdose deaths in the province.

Contractors pulled after Old Growth Revylution blocks Akolkolex Forest Service Road

Old Growth Revylution has set up a blockade on the Akolkolex Forest Service Road in an attempt to stop old-growth logging in the Holyk and Pulley FSR areas.

In a news release, Nov. 29, the group claimed Downie Timber has continued to harvest in areas that were recently identified as high-value old growth forest, by the Ministry of Forests.

Record snow height set in Rogers Pass

The snow in Rogers pass hit never-before-seen heights last week.

Rogers Pass saw record levels of snow every day from Nov. 26-30.

Snow recorded on Nov. 28 broke the previous max snowfall record by 42 cm, with a recorded snow height of 147 cm. Previously, the record snow height was 105 cm on that day, with a recorded average of 64 cm.

Revelstoke Grizzlies strengthen lineup with Creston Valley Thunder Cats trade

The Revelstoke Grizzlies have added some firepower to their lineup through a trade with the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

The Grizzlies traded forward Stavros Koutsantonis and the playing rights to Kaito Umino and Josh Singh to the Thunder Cats in exchange for forward Vin Jackson.

Jackson, former captain of the Thunder Cats, has 17 points in 19 games so far this season, good for the second highest point total on his former team.

Fundraiser to upgrade hospital equipment exceeds goal by over $38,000

A fundraiser to upgrade the x-ray machine at Queen Victoria Hospital that ended on Tuesday (Nov. 30) surpassed its original target and highlighted the giving nature of the Revelstoke community.

The fundraiser for the Carestream DRX-1, the upgrade modification for the x-ray machine, kicked off on Nov. 27, raising $5,190 on the first day. By Monday, the running total was $12,540. On ‘Giving Tuesday’, the total jumped to $53,520 due to a number of generous donations from local businesses and organizations.

$10,000 donations were received from the Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation, Stella Jones Canada Ltd, and Downie Timber Ltd./Selkirk and Louisiana-Pacific Canada Ltd.

