President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet at the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

VIDEO: Trudeau meets with continental business leaders at North American Leaders’ Summit

Business leaders say countries need to start thinking about more unified trade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part in a meeting with business leaders from across North America on Monday after he arrived in Mexico City for the so-called “Three Amigos” summit. The message from business leaders was unanimous: start thinking about North America as a unified trade and business bloc in the spirit of the European Union.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin TrudeauNorth Americapolitics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Okanagan athlete puts smile on (chunk of) ice

Just Posted

An application for 99-unit single-family, duplex, and townhome development has been submitted to the city. (City of Kelowna)
Final phase of Kelowna’s Kettle Valley Development ready to move forward

Kelowna RCMP Const. Brad Smith has again been recognized for his work by the BC Association of Chiefs of Police. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna’s tenacious traffic cop takes provincial award

The Kelowna Rockets traded Nolan Flamand (pictured) to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Tuesday morning ahead of the WHL trade deadline (@reganrant/Twitter)
Another trade ahead of the deadline: Kelowna Rockets trade Flamand to Brandon

The Kelowna Rockets host the Prince George Cougars on Tuesday night in their third of nine match ups this season (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets welcome Prince George to town