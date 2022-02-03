VIDEO: Vernon golf course rendered in B.C. video game

There may be snow on the fairways, but The Rise golf course can still be played in February — only virtually.
Solar Mountain Games, based in Agassiz, B.C., has created a virtual replica of the Vernon golf course for its 2020 video game, PGA Tour 2K21.
The game is in the alpha stage, meaning it’s playable and contains all the major features, but may undergo more development based on feedback from users.
“We are open developers and believe that the public should have input along the game making process to make our final product stellar,” developer Brad Oleksy said in the description of a YouTube video which shows 20 minutes of gameplay. “It will be an amazing course once complete.”
Other B.C. golf courses are featured in the game as well, including Redwoods Golf Course in Langley and Royalwood Golf Club in Chilliwack.
PGA Tour 2K21 is available for purchase and compatible with all major game consoles.