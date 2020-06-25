POLL: Do recent accusations levelled against Kelowna RCMP make you feel safe around police?

In light of two incidents where Kelowna RCMP have been accused of using excessive force, do you feel safe when interacting with local police?
Two Kelowna RCMP officers have been placed on administrative duty following arrests they made
In light of two incidents where Kelowna RCMP have been accused of using excessive force, do you feel safe when interacting with local police?
TOTA president said BC’s safety protocols not only meet but exceed the WTTC’s
The lane reduction is for paving along a portion of Glenmore Road
The collision happened at Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive about 9 a.m.
Two Kelowna RCMP officers have been placed on administrative duty following arrests they made
Chase author highlights Williams Lake family in recent book
Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials
Bus company receives approval from Passenger Transportation Board
In May of 2018 Michael Kary was arrested in the Save-On-Foods parking lot
Concerns of a surge in cases still remain
The study is the first ever comprehensive national portrait of women’s homelessness
Canada has still not received anywhere near the quantities of PPE that have been ordered
Man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats
The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials
The social media project is part of the ONE World Campaign’s #PassTheMic initiative
The event promotes the Landmark District’s food and drink establishments
Valley Medical Laboratories has 14 Okanagan locations and will open July 2 with COVID-19 changes
TB Vets donated Polymerase Chain Reaction lab equipment to KGH to support ongoing research for respiratory illnesses
Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday
The truck broke down around 12:20 p.m. on June 25
Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials