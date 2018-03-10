Poll: Do you think upgrades to red light cameras will stop drivers from speeding?

The Spall Road and Harvey Avenue intersection is one of five in Kelowna that are receiving red light camera upgrades to deter speeders. - Credit: Google Maps

Do you think the red light camera upgrades in Kelowna will deter speedy drivers?

Five crash-plagued intersections in Kelowna are going to be equipped with cameras able to take pictures of vehicles that speed through intersections while the light is still green.

Existing red-light cameras are being upgraded at Highway 97 where it intersects with Gordon Drive, Spall Road, Cooper Road and Banks Road, in addition to the intersection of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive.

<a href="https://blackpress.polldaddy.com/s/do-you-think-upgrades-to-red-light-cameras-will-stop-drivers-from-speeding">View Survey</a>

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.