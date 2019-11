The new sites are located at the base of Knox Mountain Park and behind the Kelowna Curling Club

A resident holds up a sign in protest of the city’s decision to establish a new homeless camp near Knox Mountain on Tuesday night. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Yesterday, the City of Kelowna approved two new sites for people experiencing homelessness in order to dismantle an encampment on Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna. The new sites are located at the base of Knox Mountain Park and behind the Kelowna Curling Club.

What do you think of the new locations? Please take out poll below.



Do you agree with the new locations approved by the city to temporarily accommodate people experiencing homelessness?

READ MORE: Knox Mountain area residents hold protest over homeless camp move

READ MORE: Tent city on Leon Avenue moved to north Kelowna